Price County Circuit Court will be returning to in-person court proceedings, although protective measures for all attendees will be put in place in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release issued by county administration on June 25, in-person proceedings will be staggered and, when possible, judges will continue to hold court remotely via telephone or video.
Everyone who enters the courtroom or waits in the hall will be required to wear a face covering. A minimum of six feet of distance will be required between people, and the number of people allowed in the room will be limited. County administration requests that no one attend the court proceeding unless their attendance is necessary. Individuals who attend court in person are asked to self-monitor for any symptoms and to utilize recommended hygiene. The courtroom itself will be disinfected on a regular basis.
The press release further states that judges will use their best efforts to accommodate those considered to be in a vulnerable demographic due to age or underlying health conditions.
If there are any questions or if accommodations are required for anyone needing to be present at a court proceeding, citizens are asked to call the Price County Clerk of Courts at 715-339-2353.
