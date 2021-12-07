Age 98, of Park Falls, passed away on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home. She was born on May 1, 1923 in Park Falls, the daughter of John and Monica “Moni” (Kelnhofer) Gotz. Her early childhood and schooling were in Chicago, IL. She moved back to Park Falls and married Kenneth Slack on January 29, 1939. Ida was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was employed at St. Croix Rod Company and was a home rod winder. She also was a cook and waitress at many restaurants in the area. Ida was a foster parent to many children and a home health caregiver. She enjoyed polka music and loved dancing. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, quilting, embroidery, sewing, and going to garage sales. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She will always be in our hearts and greatly missed.
She is survived by her (2)sons: Steven (Barb) of Park Falls and Dean (Linda) of Stanford, IL, (4)daughters: Sherry (Richard) Birkholz of Sun Prairie, Ellen (Gene) Schneider of Park Falls, Kristi (fiancé Brad Buchberger) Schultz of Madison, and Tanya (Jim) Kussrow of Phillips, (20)grandchildren, (35)great-grandchildren, (14)great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Sr., her sons Kenneth Jr. & Edward, her daughter Monica “Toots” Murphy, her brother John Gotz III, and her sister Ella Anselmini.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 11:00am. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.
Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be held on Saturday December 11, at the church from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
