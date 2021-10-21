Interested parties are invited to attend a public involvement meeting on the pavement replacement project proposed on County Highway E from northbound County Highway B to State Highway 13 in Park Falls.
This meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Park Falls City Hall council room at 400 4th Ave. N.
Those unable to attend in person but wanting more information can contact the Highway Department at (715) 339-3081.
