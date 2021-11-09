Helen S. (Holoubek) Person, 83, of Phillips, passed away on November 1, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. Helen was born May 30, 1938, to Charles and Helen (Mindock) Holoubek in Phillips.

She attended school in Phillips. Helen married Robert Person on May 9, 1965, and they raised 10 children together. They enjoyed traveling. Helen loved animals, especially dogs and cats.

Helen is survived by her children, Pearl, Violet, Victor, and Sam.

She is preceded in death by her husband; children, Paul and Susan; brother, Carl; and grandparents.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Phillips. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

