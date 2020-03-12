On Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chequamegon High School completes its annual transformation for the Home, Sport and Health Expo presented by the Flambeau Hospital Foundation and 98Q Country. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a variety of booths highlighting community resources will intermix with popular health screens aimed at catching health concerns before they become problems. Local businesses featuring home improvement and outdoor recreation needs will fill the gymnasium.
Featured speaker Gary Parsons, a professional walleye fisherman specializing in tournament fishing and the co-host of the popular The Next Bite TV show, takes the stage at 2 p.m. to share some of his favorite presentations for catching walleye in Northern Wisconsin lakes. Parsons is a “Legendary Angler” inductee into the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. Enjoy the fish tales that highlight his best catches, ones that got away, and discover how these lessons are changing walleye fishing.
Flambeau Hospital and Marshfield Clinic Health System employees, along with area providers including Northlakes Community Clinic, Howard Young Sleep Center, Dementia Care Specialists, Hearing Advantage and the Phillips Lions Club, will provide free health screenings for spirometry (lung capacity), bone health, posture and balance, prostrate function, hearing, vision, spine, dental health, memory, sleep and more. Cooking demonstrations will run all day.
A pre-expo presentation of “Stop the Bleed” occurs at 9 a.m. Price County Emergency Planning in conjunction with numerous partners offers this free 90-minute class that aims to save lives during mass casualty incidents. Learn to use a tourniquet and other life-saving measures by calling 715-339-3054 to reserve your spot.
A series of presentations occurs throughout the day. The schedule is as follows:
10:30 a.m. “Tick Related Illness: More Than Lyme Disease” presented by Dr. Scott Carpenter, Flambeau Hospital/Marshfield Clinic Health System
11:30 a.m. “The Great Mammal Migration of East Africa” presented by Dr. Thomas H. Nicolls, Nature Education Center
12:30 a.m. “Caring Conversations: Creating Your Medical Care Plan Before a Crisis” presented by Leslie Borne, RN, BSN, Marshfield Clinic Health System
1:30 p.m. “All of Us Research Program” presented by Blair Flickinger, Center for Precision Medicine Research, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute
3:30 p.m. “Leaving a Legacy through Organ Donation” presented by Laurie Ripp, UW Organ and Tissue Donation
Two interactive areas will serve participants best by bringing information to the Expo. ‘Ask the Pharmacist’ will answer questions related to side effects and interactions of prescribed medications. Bring a list of medications for reference. In addition, ‘Learn to Connect’ will answer questions related to personal technology. Bring a phone, tablet or laptop for help with personal devices, or some will be on hand for demonstration.
Family fun abounds throughout the event. Stop in the gym to enter a basketball free throw contest benefiting the Lord’s Cupboard. The Butternut Youth League will supply concessions throughout the day.
For more information regarding this event, contact Annie Knudson, Flambeau Hospital Foundation Director at 715-762-7575 or knudson.anne@marshfieldclinic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.