With profound sadness we announce the passing of Hazel, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 7, 2021. She left us at age 81 while sleeping peacefully in Princeton, Minnesota.
Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on February 16, 1940, she witnessed incredible changes to her world, having been raised on a small farm with no electricity or running water. As a child she enjoyed sleigh rides with her father, Lawrence Carlson, sewing and baking with her mother, Mabel Carlson, and playing with her older brother Donald Carlson. A faithful servant to the Lord, her simple and honest upbringing contributed to her fun-loving approach to life.
Hazel had many passions. She loved music, singing and dancing. She enjoyed traveling, having visited Germany, Mexico, Hawaii, and Alaska. Most of all, she enjoyed visiting and laughing with her friends and family.
In the last few years, Hazel became Princeton’s Coffee Corner’s most reliable customer, never missing her morning walk to enjoy a cup of coffee, a scone, a rolled cigarette, and friendly conversations with locals.
Hazel is survived by her children Peter Lindemann, Paul (Marilyn) Lindemann, Matthew Lindemann, and April (Ira) Perkins; her grandchildren, Patrick and Hannah Lindemann, and Tristan, Phoenix, and Shiloh Perkins. She is also survived by her nephew Randy (Betty) Carlson and her niece Susan Gerold and her children, Joshua (Nelli) Schmit, Katrina Schmit, Justina Schmit, Joseph (Elizabeth) Gerold, and William Gerold. All of these, and eight great, great nieces and nephews, she loved and touched deeply.
She was predeceased by her husband Moarie Goddard, brother, Donald (Sandy) Carslon and nephew Andrew Gerold.
Celebration of Life: November 18, 2021 4:30-6:30 with a brief service at 6:00.
First Congregational Church,
610 1st Street, Princeton, MN 55371
Pastor Bill Marschall officiating.
