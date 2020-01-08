The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has over 800 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. Due to recent, unusual weather in the parts of the forest, including rain and warm temperatures, standing water is now present on low lying trails and swamp areas. These places are not frozen yet, which creates a hazard for both snowmobiles and groomers. As a result, the forest has temporarily rerouted or closed trails due to safety and resource concerns.
The forest partners with clubs and counties to maintain a high quality, diverse trail system throughout northern Wisconsin.
“Our partners have done a tremendous amount of work this year to maintain snowmobile trails for the safety of the public,” said Melanie Fullman, Medford-Park Falls District Ranger. “Unfortunately, local clubs are reporting numerous snowmobiles getting stuck in swampy sections of trails that are normally frozen. We are concerned for rider safety and trail conditions, and want to let visitors know that low-lying areas, especially lakes, are not safe to ride on at this time.”
For current trail conditions, snowmobilers are encouraged to check local county websites and the Travel Wisconsin.com interactive snow report map at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile.
For more information on trail conditions contact any of the following US Forest Service Ranger District Offices:
Eagle River-Florence Ranger District
715-479-2827
Florence Wild Rivers Interpretive Center
715-528-4464
Great Divide Ranger District
715-264-2511
715-634-4821
Lakewood-Laona Ranger District
715-276-6333
715-674-4481
Medford-Park Falls Ranger District
715-748-4875
715-762-2461
Washburn Ranger District
715-373-2667
