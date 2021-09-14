Harvey Paul Diede, 86, of Phillips, passed away on September 8, 2021, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls, WI. Harvey was born January 19, 1935, to Albert and Alta Diede, in Lesterville, South Dakota.
Harvey grew up and graduated from High School in Scotland, SD. He entered the military in 1954, and was stationed in Germany. He was Honorably Discharged in 1956. Harvey was attending college to be a pharmacist when he married his High School sweetheart, Donna Herman in 1957, in Scotland, SD. Harvey owned and operated ‘Diede Pharmacy’ in Rice Lake, WI, for 30 years with his wife, Donna. They have one daughter, Jill Bleck, who lives in Phillips, and that’s how they ended up relocating to Phillips.
He was known for a good joke, his horseradish making skills, and gardening. He always enjoyed a good Packer or Brewer game – as long as it came with a cold beer. Harvey was a member of the ELKS Club in Rice Lake, WI.
Harvey is survived by his daughter, Jill (Kelly) Bleck of Phillips, WI; one granddaughter, Cassandra (Cole) Richardson of Phillips, WI; and many nieces and nephews he loved spending time with.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; brother, Dale Diede of California; sister, Donna Olson of Cumberland, WI; and his parents.
Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
