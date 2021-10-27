Sunday, Oct. 31, is Halloween, and there are plenty of opportunities throughout the weekend for celebration and family fun.
The Sno-Gypsies will be hosting a Ghoul 5K Run/Walk Saturday, Oct. 30, in Park Falls. Registration is at 9 a.m. at the Park Falls City Hall, followed by the race at 10 a.m. The Evergreen 5K route will be used. There will be awards for first male and female finishers and best costume. The first 72 registered will receive T-shirts.
The first Festival of Fright will be held in downtown Park Falls Saturday (see front-page story for details).
Hours for trick or treating in Park Falls are from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be a trunk or treat the day before on 2nd Avenue. Phillips and Prentice trick or treating hours are 4 to 6 p.m.
