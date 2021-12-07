Grace L. Upson, 90, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and her two cats. Grace was born on June 23, 1931, to Eugene and Bertha (Palmer) Surprenant in Price County, WI.

She grew up in Phillips and she attended school until about her sophomore year in High School. She worked Lapham's Maternity Ward where she met her future husband, Dean Upson. They were married on December 22, 1948, and had 4 children. Grace spent most of her life as a homemaker until she went to work at Phillips Plastics for 26 years. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, putting puzzles together, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her cats, Mouse and Pearl. Grace was a wonderful grandmother and cherished her grandchildren.

Grace is survived by her cats; son, Dennis (Maria) Upson; daughters, Sally (Rich) Miller, Sherry Poetzl, and Gloria (Bob) Kucaba; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Cliff Surprenant; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean; 3 brothers; one sister; her parents; and one great-grandchild, Joshua Allen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at United Methodist Church of Phillips, 115 Center Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside II Cemetery. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

