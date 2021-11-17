The Ogema Public Library is ready to help people get ready for the holidays at a Take, Make, Bake, Create: Pies & Porch Pots event Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. in the library’s community room.
Bring friends, family, and maybe an apron, to this event. All ages can make an easy pie from scratch, and/or a Christmas evergreen porch pot for the holidays.
Porch pots contain fresh greens that are in a pot of sand. After creating one, all you will need to do is add water to the planter and when the wet sand freezes, it will hold the greens in place. Preservatives and wilt stop anti-transpirant are used to keep the evergreens fresh in the arrangements.
All materials for decorating and mixing are provided by the library. Pressed decorative metal or terra clay pots are available for purchase for the porch pots.
Register by calling the library at (715) 767-5130 or stop by the library to sign up.
