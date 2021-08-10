Of Waupaca, age 58, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at home. He was born in Merrill, WI on October 18, 1962 to Leonard and Louise (Engle) Hoefferle. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
He will be sadly missed by his girlfriend: Tara Groshek; daughter: Erin (Ryan) Minton of Waupaca; son: Justin Hoefferle of Waupaca; grandsons: Masson and Nethanel Minton and Aydin Pouh all of Waupaca; mother: Louise Hoefferle; brothers: Nick Mathews of Donaldson, AR; Robert (Valerie) Deen of Harrison, AR; Kenneth Mathews of Donaldson, AR; brother-in-law: Dale Minks of Waupaca; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; and sisters, Kathy Minks and Star-Lynn Sabel.
A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca. Everyone was encouraged to wear their Harley Davidson clothing.
