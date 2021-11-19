Gary D. Ellis, age 83, of Brantwood, WI, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He will be missed deeply by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; his sons, Steve and Trapper; his daughter, Shelby, and his son-in-law, Russ. Gary is further survived by his grandson, Cody; his great-grandson, Remy; and his granddaughters, Bailey, Olivia, and Mallery.

In accordance with wishes, a private family gathering will be held. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. You may view Gary’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.

