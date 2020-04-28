COVID-19 and the Safer at Home orders have disproportionately impacted domestic and sexual violence victims in rural Northwestern Wisconsin, according to Katie Bement, executive director of Embrace, the non-profit program providing safe shelter and advocacy services to domestic and sexual violence victims in Price, Washburn, Rusk, and Barron Counties.
In addition to the stress, disorientation, and economic strain created by constant close quarters, closures, and isolation, the pandemic has also left victims and their children trapped at home with their abusers.
“The severity of violence and risk homicide victims face during coronavirus is worse,” according to Bemen. “Safer at Home” is not safer for everyone. It’s often more dangerous.”
Embrace’s shelter and offices are open, and the front-line advocates are continuing to provide direct services and care for survivors 24 hours a day. Many of the crisis calls and reports Embrace is receiving show abusers’ threats have turned to life-threatening action. Sexual assault crimes, of both adults and children, are also increasing locally.
“With the necessary social distancing measures in place, survivors don’t have privacy in their homes anymore nor access to the same support networks of friends and family they usually do. That natural isolation and ability to easily control a victim in this environment only emboldens abusers,” says Bement.
Honoring the social distancing and quarantine requirements has created new programming costs for the organization and safe shelter as well as increased costs to respond to victims’ emergency safety needs.
“Embrace’s emergency relief fund for survivors is dwindling rapidly right now. We didn’t budget to address these unique needs this year, and our usual sources of fundraising, like our Men in the Kitchen event and our involvement with outdoor events and music festivals, are now cancelled,” says Bement.
Ben Dryden of DrydenWire, and Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Embrace’s Board of Directors, took notice of the escalating violence and need, and are hosting a fundraiser online for Embrace.
“In 2019, domestic abuse was the only crime that increased in Barron County. And, now, COVID-19 is not only creating an onslaught of reports further spiking the violence, but the severity of that violence in our communities is growing,” reports Fitzgerald.
People who are able to donate are asked to do so, while those who cannot are asked to share the fundraiser with friends and family. Embrace’s Go Fund Me can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-emergency-relief-for-victims-of-violence.
