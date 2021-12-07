Fredric “Fred” F. Hatina, age 85, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away at Riverview Health Services due to health complications and contracting COVID-19. Fred was born in the Town of Emery, in Price County, WI, on February 12, 1936, to the late Frank and Bozena (Muller) Hatina. He was married to Sally Mae Jones-Sapp on July 31, 1965; she survives.
Fred enjoyed hunting. He was employed by the Wadsworth Company, the Town of Emery, and worked for the Town of King for over 35 years. He also was employed for Arnott Trucking for some time and was self-employed for 20 years as a logger and excavator. Fred was a people person and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sally Hatina, of Tomahawk; his daughter, Pamela Hatina, of Tomahawk; his nieces, Rose Marie Thomas, Deloris (Robert) Danakas, Helen Melesko, Barb (Duane) Imel, and Mary Jean (Rex) Hoeft, all of Illinois, Marijane (William) Koupy, of Phillips, WI, Suzanne Sonnentag, of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Marilyn (Terry) Moquin, of Ladysmith, WI, and other great-nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his close friends, Rudy Vyskocil, of Phillips, Gordon Vyskocil, of Ashland, WI, and Ron Makovsky, of Kennan, WI.
He was preceded by his parents, Frank and Bozena; his brothers, Carl, Tony, and Alois; his sisters, Georgia Hatina, Olga Myers, and Bessie Thomas; and his sister-in-law, Edith Hatina.
Funeral services for Fred Hatina will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 3:30 PM, at Generations Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Mathein will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation from 12:30 PM until the time of services at 3:30 PM. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in the spring. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. You may view Fred’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
