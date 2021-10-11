Franklin Valentine Knox, age 94, passed away on Monday, Oct 4, 2021 at Azura Memory Care. He was born on Feb 14, 1927 in Merrill WI the son of Walter E Knox and Delia J (Touchette) Knox. He married Mary E (Rogers) Knox on Feb 14, 1947 in Madison WI.
Prior to graduation from high school he joined the Navy. Upon return he met Mary, married and pursued his high school diploma. He joined the Dane County Traffic Police as Patrolman and continued extra training to work his way up the ladder. He retired as Director. He moved to Phillips WI where he and Mary lived the rest of the lives. Franklin loved golfing, snowmobiling and nature. He was always there to help a neighbor in need.
Franklin is survived by daughter, Linda M Knox (Richard Pfanku); granddaughter, Marissa L McConnell (partner Chris Reinke); nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife, Mary (2008), parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be sent to Azura Memory Care, 1221 E Main, Stoughton WI OR Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg WI.
No Services will be held.
Franklin loved life and his positive attitude reflected in his daily living. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect St.
Stoughton, WI 53589
608-873-9244
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.