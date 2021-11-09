Frank Pospisil, age 92, Palatine, IL, passed away on November 6, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Pearl and the late Theresa. Dear father of Linda Gruner, Cheryl (Mark) Novak, and the late Jacqueline (Charles) Vergan. Dear grandfather of Krista Knaus, Kelsie Knaus, Kayli Rivera, Brandy Doolittle, C.J., Eternity, and Rosie Novak and other grandchildren. Adored great-grandfather of Haleigh, McKenzie, Joseph, Nicholas, and Ziyah. Dear brother of Jerry Pospisil, Frances Marlenga, the late Marie Wasinack, the late John Pospisil, the late Theresa Foley, the late Ann Warga, the late Elsie Kalivoda, and the late Laddy Pospisil. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday, November 9th, 3PM to 8PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine IL.

Phillips, WI: Visitation will be held from 11a.m. to 12p.m. at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, with burial to follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, W7172 County Rd W, Phillips, WI 54555.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments