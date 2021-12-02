AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Phillips Post 50 member Carol Lapp and Dolores Gradinjan, president, dropped off six cases of bulk food items to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Phillips on Oct. 23.
Each case contains 36 meals for a total of 216 meals of raisin oatmeal cinnamon cereal that they delivered as part of the Food For Kidz program, according to Gradinjan. This is the second year the Auxiliary participated in the program.
The annual drive is coordinated through Lions Club International, she said. The AMVETS reached out to the food pantry to see if they needed help and were told the cereals are very popular.
Rather than organize their own food drive the AMVETS Auxiliary members decided to raise funds and join with the Food For Kidz program for their dollars to go further. This also helped avoiding having to recruit packing crews by joining the Boulder Junction Lions Club effort where many volunteers packed 150,000 meals in four hours at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua.
“All we saw there were people filling,” Gradinjan said. “It was impressive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.