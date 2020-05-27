Sue Kartman was taking a walk around her property on Sailor Creek Flowage May 8 with her camera in hand when suddenly, guess what she saw peeking out of a wood duck nesting box? A curious Northern saw-whet owl, one of my favorite birds and likely one of the cutest birds on earth in my opinion.
Sue was so excited she called to tell me about her experience of getting a great photo of this owl. I was so excited, I said, “you saw what?” And she repeated, “a saw-whet owl!”
This owl, one of the smallest in the world, gets its name from its alarm call that sounds like the repeated rhythm of a saw being sharpened on a whetting stone. They also have a distinctive too-too-too song, an insistent series of whistled notes about the same pitch, given about two seconds apart to advertise their territory to other males and to attract females.
Many years ago, when I was developing and testing radio-tracking transmitters for owls at the University of Minnesota’s Cedar Creek automatic radio-tracking station, I helped develop transmitter packages that could be used on saw-whet owls and barred owls. Little was known about the movements of these owls back then because they are mostly nocturnal, and it was difficult to observe their behavior and movements in the dark. Radio telemetry solved that problem.
Here are some interesting facts we learned while radio-tracking saw-whet owls. They are fierce, silent rodent hunters that especially like mice to eat. They are the ‘better mousetrap’ for sure. They are strictly nocturnal, hunting at night and roosting during the day. They are famously tame if approached. I could easily find their day roosts with radio-tracking equipment. When I found them, they were usually perched in a tree, most often in a white cedar tree, close to the trunk. Often, they would be holding a decapitated mouse in the needle-like talons of one foot. They always ate the head first often saving the rest of the mouse for a later meal.
How does the saw-whet find its prey? They hunt from perches at night locating their prey by their excellent hearing and sight. Although not visible, birds have ears on the sides of their heads. The openings are located below and behind the eyes, hidden by feathers. The ears are situated asymmetrically, with one slightly lower than the other. This helps to precisely detect or triangulate where a sound is coming from, so they can hunt successfully even in complete darkness. Even their facial feathers form discs that help ‘capture’ and funnel sound back to their ears.
Northern saw-whet owls are quite common but are seldom seen due to their secretive nature. They like to live in a mixture of mature wooded deciduous and coniferous habitats including coniferous bogs. They like to hunt the open understory of deciduous habitats where they also like to nest in tree cavities made by woodpeckers in dead snags. They like roosting in dense conifers during the day where they can hide unseen.
Saw-whet owls are classified as resident to long-distance migrants. Some will stay in the same place year-round; others will migrate long distances, usually at night. They use known migration routes which offers scientists good opportunities for banding them, especially in late October and early November when thousands of these birds are on the move and being banded.
The owls are caught in Japanese mist nets at night that look like giant spider webs. Researchers use the too-too-too call to lure owls into mist nets. Owls are then removed from the nets and biological data are taken. Before release, they are banded with an official individually numbered bird band that allows them to be identified later when captured by other banders or found dead.
Banding helps track their movements and longevity. For example, migrating Northern saw-whet owls are now known to cross the Great Lakes or other large bodies of water. Sometimes they will land on ships to rest. Banding has also revealed that saw-whet owls can live up to nine years, five months in the wild. Not bad for a little mousetrap!
