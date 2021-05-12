male wood duck

A male wood duck takes flight over a wetlands in Ashland. They can fly up to 30 mph. These birds live in wooded swamps, where they nest in holes in trees up to one mile away from water, or in nest boxes put up around lake margins. They are one of the few duck species equipped with strong claws that can grip tree bark and perch on branches. Wood ducks are one of many species we celebrate during World Migratory Bird Day.

 PHOTO BY BLAKE RICHARD

“Sing, Fly, Soar—Like a Bird” is the conservation theme for World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD), 2021. It is the only international education program (https://migratorybirdday.org/) that celebrates the migrations and conservation of hundreds of bird species between their nesting habitats in North America and wintering grounds in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

Now in its 28th year, WMBD has grown from a one-day event into a year-round framework underpinning hundreds of projects and programs. In the western Hemisphere, WMBD is coordinated by Environment for the Americas (https://environmentamericas.org/) who provided the information for this article. It is a Colorado-based nonprofit organization that provides bilingual educational material and information about birds and bird conservation to raise awareness of migratory birds and to promote actions to protect them.

During this year’s event, WMBD will inspire the activity of birdwatching with deeper meaning, a pastime enjoyed by some 86 million Americans. WMBD will teach participants from Argentina to Canada how to identify birds, how to connect with them, and how to delve deeper into bird biology by investigating such topics as the difference between birdsong and call, the mysteries of migration, and the astounding power of flight. From the chickadee to the crow, the mockingbird to the robin, this year’s WMBD will explore what makes birds unique and how and why so many of them make long-distance migrations.

With approximately 10,400 bird species globally, approximately 900 bird species in the United States, and about 440 in Wisconsin, birds are ambassadors of the natural world. They help us connect with nature and understand the interconnections among all things. They sing, they fly, they are architects and acrobats. They are the only remaining wild animals to carry on in abundance despite development and declining numbers of some species. They live in every habitat from urban to rural. Birding can take place in a city or in the wild, and birds can be watched from windows, backyards, or on special birdwatching trips to see special species like the 500,000+ sandhill crane migration through Nebraska each spring.

Birdwatching can be an important pastime for many reasons. If you start birdwatching, you will begin to pay closer attention to nature and start to understand the interconnections among living things. It won’t be long, and you will see benefits to your mental, emotional, and physical health. And, most birdwatchers are sociable. You can go almost anywhere and, if there are other bird watchers around, they will take you under their wing (intended pun) and show you what they have been seeing and where to see different birds. There are also many birding organizations you can join to help you get started. In Wisconsin, I highly recommend joining up with the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology (https://wsobirds.org/)

Nature Notes

The most anticipated time of year for birdwatchers has arrived! Wisconsin DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady reports May ushered in a wealth of neotropical migrants this past weekend, including Baltimore and orchard orioles, ruby-throated hummingbirds, rose-breasted grosbeaks, indigo buntings, scarlet tanagers and more. Not seeing any yet? Don’t despair as this is just the beginning of their return and has been limited mostly to the southern half of the state so far. Now is the time, though, even up north, to fill the seed feeders, prep the sugar water and offer orange halves and jelly.

Also returning to center stage are the warblers, as dozens of species fill Wisconsin’s woodlands with their colorful plumages, boundless energy and melodious songs. Yellow-rumped, palm, black-and-white, black-throated green, chestnut-sided, northern waterthrush, common yellowthroat, pine, and many others are back in force across southern Wisconsin, soon to be seen in northern Wisconsin. Joining them are other long-distance migrants like veery, Swainson’s thrush, blue-headed and warbling vireo, least flycatcher, gray catbird and house wrens. In more open habitats, look for bobolinks, upland sandpipers, Henslow’s and grasshopper sparrows and eastern kingbirds. Whip-poor-wills are once again calling under the veil of darkness, while by day broad-winged hawks migrate overhead, sometimes in large swirling groups known as kettles. Feeder watchers are also happy to welcome the return of red-headed woodpeckers in many areas.

May is the month the curtains open for the return of millions of migratory birds to our state. Enjoy the show!

The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom & Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only.

