What was that loud thud on the side of the house at 6:03 in the evening? That was the question Beth Hupila was trying to answer at her home near Ely, MN recently. At the time she heard the ‘thud’ she was watching a Stephen King movie, King being an American author of horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, and fantasy novels, so the scary thud was a bit alarming to her to say the least!
Beth quickly looked outside the house to see what all the commotion was about only to see a yearling white-tailed deer struggling to get up by the side of the house where it ran into a porch post. She called her husband, who was fishing with the grand kids on Red Lake and asked him what she should do. He told her to call the game warden for help on deciding what to do about the deer. But, before she could do that, Beth saw a big cat, a bobcat, on top of the deer with a choke hold that quickly dispatched the deer.
Her husband, Ken Hupila, a professional photographer and retired schoolteacher, returned home about noon the following day. He knew that bobcats sometimes return to their prey, so he decided to monitor the deceased deer to see if the cat would return. And return it did, around 5:30 pm when it was already dusk. Ken begin taking pictures of the bobcat using every trick in the book he could think of to extend shooting time in the low light conditions. He tried to get every picture he could from about 5:30 to 6:15 pm when it got too dark to take more pictures. Ken’s efforts paid off as he got some great bobcat photos that he kindly shared with me because he is interested in nature education as much as I am.
I talked to Ken about his experience by phone and found we have common interests in nature, education, and photography. I also found out that he has an exceptional nature photography website https://www.snottymoose.com/Nature where one can view his wonderful pictures. I highly recommend looking at his pictures on his website as he has an exceptional talent and patience for capturing wildlife behavior in their natural habitats.
Meanwhile, the incident Beth and Ken witnessed begged the question, “How could a bobcat take down a small deer when adult female bobcats weigh only 20 to 25 pounds and adult males about 30 pounds?” Ken had seen bobcats before and said this was the biggest he had ever seen.
It turns out bobcats are opportunistic predators. They are fully capable of taking a deer and occasionally do, usually fawns, but sometimes adult deer especially those weaken by old age or disease. However, deer are not their primary prey. Bobcats are known for hunting mostly smaller animals like mice, rabbits, hares, birds, and squirrels. They are known to return to larger prey successive times when they are unable to eat everything at once and the reason Ken got some good bobcat photos. After a meal, they will take smaller prey and bury it in a hiding place for later use. They often cover their prey with snow, grass, leaves, or whatever they can to hide their prey until they can return for another feast.
Bobcats like to hunt at dawn and dusk, another reason they are not easily seen by people, but they will hunt during the day, especially in winter, when prey are scarce.
Bobcats are predators. They eat other animals, but they serve a useful purpose in the natural world. Predators help maintain a healthy ecosystem. They do this by preventing severe prey population fluctuations that would otherwise destroy essential habitats that provide prey with food, water, shelter, and space they need to survive. Predators also provide food for a host of other animals that clean up the carcasses. They generally cull vulnerable prey, they help keep prey populations healthy and alert, and they are an important link in the natural food chain.
Those who see bobcats in the wild will never forget the experience, like Beth who heard the thud on the side of her house, or Ken who got some great photographs of bobcat behavior. I thank them both for sharing their story with people who will never get to see a predator/prey relationship play out in the wilds of our northern forests.
Nature Notes
Please join me for a talk on The Great Mammal Migration of East Africa at 11:30 a.m. at the Park Falls Chequamegon High School, Room 138, on March 14 at the Sport & Health Expo. I will take attendees on a healthy photographic journey through the Circle of Life among landscapes as diverse and pristine as they were thousands of years ago while visiting the home of the largest populations of big cats, the greatest herds of hoofed animals, and the most concentrated areas of wildlife in the world.
