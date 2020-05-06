Many, many years ago I took a photography course with my son Cory on the University of Minnesota St. Paul Campus from a good friend, Don Breneman. At the time, Don was a photographer for the University’s Extension Service where he also taught photography, now retired. His photography primarily focused on horticulture and nature.
We enjoyed his course so much that we signed up for another one, this time a winter photography course at Lone Mountain Ranch (LMR) in Big Sky, Montana. Don taught us how to correctly take pictures against the winter snow which can be tricky because white snow has a tendency to confuse camera light meters so the pictures come out grayish. During the winter, LMR is one of the best places in the USA to cross country ski in the mountains. So, what better place to take a photography course while cross country skiing in some of the best snow and scenery anywhere. That experience changed our lives forever in two important ways.
The first way, I am now ‘swamped’ with photos and slides because I have taken so many pictures. Plus, I have had to buy several cameras over the years while going through the transition from using film to digital cameras. It seemed as soon as I bought one good camera, a better one would come on the market within minutes of my purchase! Despite this, photography has been one of my most enjoyable hobbies and I enjoy sharing and using my pictures for nature education.
The second way it changed our lives was our extended family enjoyed cross skiing so much at LMR that we kept going back for several years. We became close friends with many of the ranch staff, guests, and former LMR owners, the Schaaps.
This led to Cory being hired to work in the kitchen for a few seasons. Later, upon my retirement from the Forest Service where I took a lot of pictures, Mary Lou and I were hired for a couple summer seasons when the ranch switched from cross country skiing to focusing on nature and horseback riding activities. Mary Lou worked as a gardener and me as a naturalist. I filled in for another naturalist, Leslie Stoltz, who was on leave to do some serious long-distance hiking with her husband Walkin’ Jim Stoltz. Jim hiked more than 25,000 miles through our country’s most scenic and wild areas. When he wasn’t hiking, he shared his wilderness experiences through his songwriting, singing, and slide talks at schools and for groups across the country to connect people with nature.
While I was leading trips for LMR guests into Yellowstone National Park, a place where millions of pictures are taken each year, I took my share of pictures too. Later, I began leading natural history safaris to Africa where I took a few thousand more pictures. The safari trips were so successful I eventually needed a co-safari leader, so I asked Leslie Stoltz, who I filled in for at LMR, to join me. She did, and we co-led nine safaris together—and took lots of pictures. That gets me back to Don Breneman and his photography courses.
If we hadn’t taken Don’s photography courses, none of those life-changing experiences would have happened. It is amazing how a connection with one person, and subsequent connections, can change so many lives forever. So, thank you, Don!
One way I can thank Don is to let you know about an amazing book that he and Mark Seeley published in 2011, Voyageur Skies — Weather and the Wilderness in Minnesota’s National Park. This is a refreshing book to spend some time with, especially while we are locked down by the Covid-19 virus.
Voyageurs National Park is a rather little-known Minnesota gem, it's only National Park, and the only water-based park in America’s National Park System. In fact, you must use watercraft to get around in the park as there are essentially no roads in the park. The park’s 134,265 acres of forested land and 83,789 acres of sparkling waters totaling 218,054 acres are a place for visitors to experience nature in every season along the Minnesota-Canadian border. And that is exactly what this book does for you, especially if you can’t go there.
Voyageur Skies chronicles the seasons through Don’s stunning photographs, while University of Minnesota meteorologist/climatologist Mark Seeley explains the effects of weather and climate on the shaping of the park’s pristine landscape. The book is written for general readers but also can be used as a centerpiece for educational programs in classrooms. The book is available from Don by sending him an email at: brene001@umn.edu
