Seeing the coastal redwood, the tallest tree on earth, should be on everyone’s bucket list! It is awe-inspiring to say the least and to say the most, it is without doubt one of nature’s wonders of the world. There is something spiritual about walking among giant redwoods, and, once experienced, will keep tugging at you to go back and see them again.
Cameras and words can’t completely capture the feelings one gets while walking through a redwood forest, but here is a try along with some amazing facts about redwoods gleaned from our experience and research.
The coastal redwood, an evergreen, can grow more than 300 feet tall — many up to 360 feet with the tallest being 379.9 feet, or about 60 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty — truly the tallest living tree on earth. Such large trees cause a problem for tree huggers because they can reach up to 20 feet in diameter! Redwoods are also long-lived, officially determined to be at least 2,200 yrs.-old, but some scientists believe that some trees are much older than that. Speaking of longevity, redwoods have been around for about 240 million years compared to about only 200,000 years for modern humans. In fact, the earliest redwoods in the fossil record showed up on Earth shortly after dinosaurs appeared. This begs the question, “Why do redwoods live so long?”
Redwoods live a long time because their one-foot thick bark is highly resistant to diseases, insects, and fire. Fire is not a big threat because the tree trunk holds lots of water inside the tree and the bark doesn’t have flammable resin like pine trees do.
Coastal redwoods grow only one place on Earth, on the Pacific Coast from southern Oregon to the Big Sur in California. They had a much wider range in western North America until about 95 percent of them were harvested beginning in the California gold rush days of 1848. The wood was used to build and rebuild cities like San Jose and San Francisco, among others.
Many of the regenerated redwoods from the gold rush era are now around 75 to 150 yrs. old and are already tall. They can grow up to a 100 feet in their first 50 years. Fortunately, due to conservation efforts, these younger trees are doing well and some of the 2000 yr.-old plus trees can still be seen. Studies show that coastal redwoods capture more carbon dioxide from our cars, trucks and power plants than any other tree on Earth. That is a plus because trees are critical to maintaining a stable, human-friendly environment.
Lastly, wildlife thrive in redwood forests. This includes endangered species like coho salmon who depend upon free-flowing streams to spawn and mountain lions who need large contiguous areas of diverse habitat to survive. Even the endangered marbled murrelet, a sea bird, only nests in the tallest old-growth redwoods and Douglas fir trees. While viewing the redwoods, we saw lots of Roosevelt elk that can be seen in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park in California.
Roosevelt elk are a major conservation success story. They were hunted nearly to extinction by North Coast settlers until only a few hundred elk were left when conservation efforts began. The effort was successful as now elk numbers have increased in the thousands with some being reintroduced to many areas of their original range.
The coastal redwoods are not to missed in one’s lifetime. We plan to go back again, so we can refresh the magnificence of this natural wonder in our memory bank.
