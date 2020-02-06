It has been 16 years since I followed Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist Larry Gregg, now retired, into spruce/tamarack bogs near Clam Lake in search for the elusive, secretive, rare spruce grouse, a species I had never seen before in the wild.
My anticipation of seeing the birds in the wild was high and Larry didn’t disappoint. He showed me some of his study birds during the peak of their courtship period in spring, the easiest time to see them. Except for a few weeks during courtship, they are nearly silent, secretive, and difficult to find. The birds are more often heard than seen. I will never forget that experience of seeing them, so I thought I would share with you my continuing excitement and some facts about this most interesting species that most people will never see.
Spruce grouse are rare in Wisconsin. We are at the southern edge of their natural distribution range. The species is listed as threatened in Wisconsin because of its small population and patchy distribution. It is estimated that there are between five and six thousand birds in the state, maybe more. In Wisconsin you can only hunt them with binoculars and camera which is what Larry and I did. This is unlike Minnesota where about 10 to 20 thousand spruce grouse are harvested annually by hunters, (Source: MN Conservation Volunteer, 2014). Even so, the Minnesota DNR in 2015 classified spruce grouse as a “species in greatest conservation need” primarily because of loss of its preferred coniferous forest habitats and their fragmentation.
Spruce grouse, a year-round Wisconsin resident, are almost entirely restricted to coniferous forests in the northernmost counties of the state. They are concentrated in two pockets, an eastern one in Oneida, Forest, and Vilas counties and a western one in Sawyer and Ashland counties. Landscapes that provide the highest reproductive potential for Spruce Grouse contain a mosaic of upland and lowland coniferous forest stands of different age classes and high levels of forest connectivity. One of their favored habitats, being black spruce/tamarack bogs, is one of my favorite habitats to visit when mosquitoes are absent as they were in early May when we visited.
Unlike our more common ruffed grouse that opportunistically feed on a wide variety of foods, the spruce grouse diet is more limited. It feeds almost entirely on short-needled conifers found in trees above the snowline during winter, but also forages on ground plants, insects, and mushrooms during the growing season.
Spruce grouse are a highly sought-after species by birders across the United States. When found, they are easy to watch and photograph because of their lack of fear of humans which earned them the name, “Fool’s Hen.” Spruce grouse displays and vocalizations are subdued compared to other grouse species that loudly drum, dance, or boom. Spruce grouse don’t draw human attention to themselves by such antics, but their courtship behavior is plenty adequate to attract each other. Thus, they are difficult to find and observe, so not much was known about their life history until recent radio-tracking studies filled in some important knowledge gaps. For example, radio-tracking provided scientists a first ever look at a nesting spruce grouse in Wisconsin.
After courtship and mating, the hen can lay up to 12 eggs, but usually five to eight. They nest on the ground in a shallow nest made of needles and leaves at the base of a conifer tree under low-hanging vegetation for cover. The eggs hatch in about three weeks and the young leave the nest after about eight hours and are ready to forage on their own. The young hang around with their mother feeding and learning until September or October. The male spruce grouse plays no role in the upbringing of the young or building of the nest.
Even though the spruce grouse population in Wisconsin appears to be stable, there are a few concerns. Of short-term concern is the loss, degradation, and fragmentation, from whatever the cause, of their essential conifer habitat and corridors between favored habitats. A long-term concern is climate change. Projections show that the suitable climatic range for their favored black spruce/tamarack habitat could shift 300 miles northward in the next 100 years likely shifting the natural range of spruce grouse northward right out of Wisconsin.
To complicate matters, milder winters have allowed native Eastern larch beetles, usually kept in check by very cold temperatures, to explode in numbers across Minnesota’s northern forests where they have killed or damaged about a third of the state's tamarack trees — one of the first clear signs of a rapidly changing climate. Eastern larch beetle has also started to cause tamarack mortality in northern Wisconsin. It is not known what impact loss of tamarack will have on spruce grouse. However, dead and dying tamarack have been a boon for woodpeckers looking for insect larvae and beetles to eat causing the trees to look reddish from the missing bark flecked off by the woodpeckers.
Certainly, more research is needed to determine the impact of climate change and other factors causing habitat loss to our rare, secretive Wisconsin spruce grouse. Also, we need to find out how many spruce grouse there really are in the state and where they are so we can manage and protect them. I, for one, feel fortunate to have seen this bird in its wild Wisconsin native habitat while it is still here, thanks to Larry. I would like to thank Larry and Steve Wilson, a former Minnesota spruce grouse researcher, for reviewing this article.
