Blake Richard, a senior at Chequamegon High School in Park Falls, enjoys hunting and photographing ducks but was having a difficult time getting good pictures of wood ducks. Finally, this spring he got lucky and got several nice pictures of one of his favorite duck species.
As its name implies, the wood duck frequents forested areas. Its nesting sites include cavities in mature or dead trees and artificial nest boxes. The nest may have approximately 15 eggs surrounded by down feathers from the female. Sometimes there will be as few as six eggs in a nest and, on occasion, as many as 40. If a female cannot find a nest of her own, then she will lay her eggs inside another wood duck's nest. I have even seen them lay eggs in a hooded merganser nest, another cavity nester. A single nest can hold more than 40 eggs if some of the eggs are laid by other females.
We are lucky to have wood ducks as frequent nesters in our Northwoods swamps, lakes, rivers, and ponds. The male in full breeding plumage is an extraordinary sight. The patterning and colors of the head alone, a combination of glossy greens and bright reds, are as spectacular as those on any waterfowl in the world. The male only sports those fine colors during spring mating season to attract females. After his work is done, his feathers molt into drabber colors, but can still be distinguished by his reddish beak and eye. The male plays no role in raising the young. The female is less decorative but camouflaged to protect her from predation while on a nest, but still a visual delight, nonetheless.
Nature notes
Early signs of spring continued the past few days. Bill Custer out at Pike Lake saw something that he hasn’t seen in 19 years living by the lake. He saw a mixed flock of migratory waterfowl spend one day on the lake and then they were gone. He saw well over a hundred birds consisting of canvasbacks, redheads, buffleheads, goldeneyes, grebes, and bluebills or scaup ducks. He said it was a striking sight when their brilliant spring plumage was illuminated when the sunlight hit them just right.
Southerly warm winds brought cowbirds, white-throated sparrows, broad-winged hawks, and tree swallows in for the first time this spring. I banded a broad-winged hawk nesting in our woods here in Fifield many years ago. They winter in South America and I retrapped the same bird in the same mist net in the same place exactly one year apart! Amazing what banding can tell us. I also banded many tree swallows. They winter in Central and South America and many have returned to our nesting boxes each year like clockwork.
Hepatica are blooming in the woods and crocus in the gardens soon to be followed by daffodils. Wood and leopard frogs are calling on warm days and nights soon to be followed by spring peepers. Bill Hoffman down Brantwood way photographed a one-legged robin that seemed to be getting along well. Most perching birds can adapt to losing a leg, but waterfowl and raptors that need both legs usually don’t survive. Painted turtles are out sunning to warm up their cold-blooded bodies. Be bear aware with your bird feeders as bears will be hungry coming out of hibernation and will destroy your sunflower and suet feeders, if they find them. And they will!
