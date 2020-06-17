After a few years of seemingly being absent, our snowshoe hares are coming back to our black spruce/tamarack swamps at our Nature Education Center. In fact, we have a pair of friendly hares around our buildings this summer and they have been fun to watch. That is what inspired this story.
Where have the snowshoe hares been the last few years? Hare populations across most of the boreal forest experience dramatic fluctuations in a cycle that lasts eight to eleven years, averaging around ten years. These ten-year hare cycles tend to occur in synchrony across broad geographical regions. This behavior is one of the most intriguing features of the ecology of our boreal forests. The causes of this recurring cycle are complex and have resulted in multiple studies and debates to explain it. Without going into detail, there are three main factors that seem most likely to cause hare cycles; the changing interactions between food, predation, and social behavior related to reproductive output at any given point in the ten-year cycle.
We had a lot of snowshoe hares at our NEC about ten years ago. They steadily decreased in numbers until the last couple of years when we noticed an increase in their snow tracks, especially last winter. Last winter we also saw severe browsing of aspen sapling tree bark above the snow line, a favorite winter food of snowshoe hares in winter. Thus, I thought it time to find out more about this animal impacting our aspen stands. This is what I learned.
First, a hare is not a rabbit! Although a snowshoe hare looks like a rabbit at first glance, they have much larger hind feet that are furred on the bottom to keep them warm in winter. Snowshoe hares get their name from those large feet. Long and wide, those feet work like human snowshoes allowing them to walk on snow without sinking up to their telescoping ears which are longer than rabbit ears.
Those large ears help gather sounds from many directions, giving hares a keen sense of hearing. Their legs are longer than rabbits too, so they can jump long distances to get away from predators and they allow them to stand tall to reach branches to feed on.
Its strong teeth are used in the winter to gnaw on tree bark, wood twigs, and tree buds of a variety of plants and trees. In the summer they like to eat green vegetation like clover, dandelions, grasses, blackberry and raspberry shoots, among other things. Its sensitive nose and whiskers help it smell or sense danger.
Snowshoe hares have up to three litters a year with three to four young in each litter. Unlike rabbits, hares are born with their eyes open and a furry coat and are ready to use their big feet to hop around a few hours after being born.
Also, unlike the rabbit, hares change the color of their coat two times a year, spring and fall. Their thin rusty brown coat of summer changes into a white, heavy, fluffy, warm winter coat, all to help them blend in with their surroundings. This white camouflage helps protect them from predation by bobcats, coyotes, fishers, weasels, foxes, and owls, among others. This color change takes about two weeks. However, climate change is beginning to interfere with the timing of this color change.
Snowshoe hares are facing the threat of climate change in Wisconsin and elsewhere. As Wisconsin winters become shorter and dryer, snowshoe hares aren’t camouflaged from predation as they normally would be during some periods of time. The result, a white hare standing out against a brown background becomes easy prey for predators. This is causing hares to disappear from the southern parts of their normal range thereby slowly shifting their range northward according to Benjamin Zuckerberg and Jonathan Pauli of the University of Wisconsin. They go on to say that snowshoe hares are important prey species and competitors within the communities they reside in. Their loss has and will have important impacts among other northern forest community species they interact with.
So, the next time you see a white rabbit in the woods, it’s really a snowshoe hare!
