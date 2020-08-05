Most of the time we take clouds for granted. They are so commonplace in our lives that we don’t think much about them — until they bring storms with thunder and lightning. Then we take notice! But most of the time we go about our busy lives without taking some quality time to look up in the sky to look at their beautiful formations and movements. Now that we aren’t traveling so much due to the pandemic, we have had more time to spend cloud-watching. It has been fun and rewarding to spend more time with clouds. Why don’t you try it?
What is a cloud anyway? A cloud is a visible mass of condensed water vapor or ice particles floating in the atmosphere, typically high above the ground. Fog is a cloud touching the Earth’s surface. Clouds are classified by a system proposed in 1803 by Englishman Luke Howard who identified two primary families of clouds: Heap clouds called Cumulus and Layer clouds called Stratus. Clouds are usually identified in a sequence from high to low formations. His classification was so perceptive it is still in use today.
Clouds can tell us about the weather along with the wind and sun playing key roles. The wind direction, along with barometric pressure readings, provides us with signs of approaching weather. For example, a rising barometer with winds coming from a westerly direction generally indicates fair weather. A falling barometer with winds from an easterly direction often brings rain and unsettled weather. It also helps to know that in our temperate zone our weather systems generally move from a westerly to easterly direction traveling at an average of 600 miles in 24 hours.
The sun’s rays warm our atmosphere, causing rising and circular air currents, which in turn cause clouds to form with changing temperatures. Many species of birds that migrate during the day such as raptors, turkey vultures, and sandhill cranes use the rising, circular air currents to help move them along their migratory route with minimum use of energy. Songbirds that migrate north or south at night, depending upon the season, use favorable winds to aid in their migrations to save energy.
The professional meteorologist studies the jet stream to predict the directions that fair weather and storms follow. The jet stream is a narrow variable band of very strong predominantly westerly air currents encircling the globe several miles above the earth. There are typically two or three jet streams in each of the northern and southern hemispheres that move weather systems and their associated clouds around the Earth.
There are a lot of factors dictating the formation of the different kinds of clouds in the atmosphere including moisture, wind direction, and barometric readings — all of which can help us foretell approaching weather. Weather and clouds are ever-changing and usually never boring. Why not take some quality time to look up in the sky while you are sitting down and enjoy Nature’s beautiful cloud formations and let your everyday concerns drift away with the clouds?
