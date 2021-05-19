Are you ready? Ready or not at least portions of 15 Mid-Atlantic and Southern states are going to experience an explosion of Brood X 17-year cicadas this spring and summer. They will be as close as Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, but some may bug us in Wisconsin too. However, Wisconsin will have to wait until 2024 when Brood XIII will emerge in the southern part of our state.
News flash! We have just received word that the much-anticipated cicadas of Brood X have started tunneling out from their subterranean homes for the first time in 17 years in parts of the eastern US, with trillions expected to show off their black bodies and bold red eyes in the next several weeks.
Groups of cicadas that share the same emergence years are known as broods. This spring, bugs belonging to one of the biggest broods of 17-year cicadas, called Brood X or the Great Eastern Brood, are crawling out from their subterranean hideouts.
What are cicadas anyway. Cicadas are related to aphids and stinkbugs; there about 3,000 species of them. Several species are found in the Topics, but we have only a few species here in North America. These include periodic cyclical cicadas, the 17-, 13-, and 11-year cicadas, and an annual species, sometimes called the Dogdays cicada, that people are more likely to see every year.
The emergence of cicadas on 17-, 13-, and 11-year cycles is one of nature’s most remarkable and predictable phenomenon’s. What those numbers have in common is that they are prime numbers, so they cannot easily be replicated by other organisms that might, for example, want to prey on them because they provide a lot of good protein.
There is something like 15 different Broods identified in different geographical areas in North America each classified by a roman numeral to distinguish the Broods. The Broods emerge at different years and places, so they are essentially reproductively isolated from each other and, thus, unique.
Scientists have wondered why Broods emerge at different times and places and sometimes by the billions and trillions when they do emerge from the ground. The most likely explanation is what we call masting, or safety in numbers.
Masting, for example in the plant world, is when oak trees all in one area will produce such a huge crop of acorns that the acorn eaters can’t possibly eat them all, so some acorns will be left to regenerate more oaks. Cicadas, on the other hand, don’t have a lot of predator defenses, so they are among the most favored foods of many mammals, birds, and other insects. By overwhelming its predators by sheer numbers, some progeny will be guaranteed to survive to carry on the next Brood’s generation.
Simply put, a cicada’s life could be summarized in three words, Sing, Mate, and Die! But, a more serious look shows the cicada life cycle has three stages: eggs, nymphs, and adults. Female cicadas can lay up to 400 eggs divided among dozens of sites—generally on tree twigs and branches. After six to 10 weeks, young cicada nymphs hatch from their eggs, fall to the ground, and dig themselves into where they can suck up liquids of plant roots for years and years until they emerge from the soil—all at once.
Cicada nymphs, depending upon their Brood timing, can live underground for up to 17 years. They feed on tree sap using rostrum mouth parts that act like two straws in one. The cicada spits saliva down one straw that breaks up and dissolves tree roots, then it uses the other straw to suck up the dissolved food. Pretty ingenious I would say!
Nymphs become adults once they emerge from the ground and shed their chitin exoskeleton. Adults live for about a month with only one thing on their mind, finding a mate. Male cicadas ‘sing’ to attract females. They are one of the loudest insects in the world up to 100 decibels. Some sing as loudly as a power saw, enough to cause hearing loss if next to your ears. The males produce their incredibly loud sound because they have a unique anatomy that combines a ribbed membrane on their torso that vibrates when they deform their bodies. Females make a much quieter sound by clicking their wings. Neither make sounds at night, lucky for us or they would surely keep us awake. Some females are even attracted to lawn mowers that sound like singing males landing on surprised mower operators.
Even the Navy is interested in how the humble cicada makes its loud sounds to help solve a compelling unmet challenge in underwater communication: how to make an extremely loud noise with a very small body using very little power. Solving this problem by mimicking how cicadas produce sound could have important implications for underwater ship-to-ship communications, rescue operations, or other applications.
Female cicadas lay their eggs in slits they make on shoots and bark of trees sometimes causing terminal shoots to break off or die. Sometimes fungi, like Hypoxylon canker of aspen, will become infected through these wounds. However, despite some branch damage to trees, they don’t do much damage or destroy agricultural crops.
Although the emergence of cicadas might look and sound scary, these bugs aren’t harmful: They don’t attack people, they don’t bite or sting. In fact, some people like to eat them! Did you know that cicadas are enjoyed as tasty treats in many places around the world? Females are prized for being meatier! They are enjoyed deep fried, stir fried and on skewers. And they taste good in chocolate, I am told. Cicadas for dinner anyone?
So just enjoy the sights, sounds, taste, and upcoming news of one of nature’s wonders, the 2021 explosion of Brood X cicadas.
For more information on cicadas, check out National Geographic Kids: https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/animals/invertebrates/facts/cicada
