According to the American Meteorological Society, the snow garland is a rare and beautiful phenomenon in which snow is festooned from trees, fences, etc. in the form of rope snow, several feet long and several inches in diameter. Such garlands form only when the surface temperature is close to the melting point, for only then will the requisite films of slightly supercooled water exist for its formation. The magnificent garland pictured was taken at Ellison Bay in Door County, Wisconsin.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.