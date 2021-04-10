A couple of springs ago Mary Lou and I visited the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge located along the Missouri River between Nebraska and Iowa. A friend of ours, Lud Miller, told us about this amazing refuge and recommended that we stop there during spring waterfowl migration. So on the way home from watching the world-famous March sandhill crane migration along the Platte River in Nebraska, we did stop at the DNWR; we were not disappointed.
The DNWR was established in 1959 to preserve habitat for migrating ducks and geese. DeSoto Lake, a favorite resting place for migrating waterfowl, once was an oxbow on the Missouri River. When the river was channelized in the 1950s, the oxbow was preserved to become a refuge for wildlife.
Many species of ducks and geese visit the refuge during spring and fall migrations, the best times to visit for wildlife viewing. The visitor center is impressive with wonderful indoor viewing platforms to view waterfowl. Surveys have counted at least 100,000 ducks on the refuge at one time! Each fall more than 500,000 snow geese pay a visit to the refuge to rest and refuel as they head south to wintering grounds along the Gulf Coast of Texas. During spring migration, when they return to nesting areas in the Arctic, the geese generally do not stop at the refuge, but thousands of them did, along with some white-fronted and Canada geese, when we were there in March 2018. It was amazing to see and hear thousands of geese when they took off and landed in unison when they were spooked by a bald eagle.
In addition to spectacular wildlife viewing, the DNWR visitor center is home to an archeological collection of 250,000 artifacts excavated from a buried wreck of the steamboat Bertrand that sank on April 1, 1865.
By the mid-1800s, the Missouri River had become an artery for trade that opened the West. Steamboats carried supplies to the early fur-trading posts, frontier settlements and mining towns. But the turbulent, snag-strewn river took its toll on the early stern- and side-wheelers. More than 400 steamboats sank or were stranded on the “Big Muddy” between St. Louis and Ft. Benton, Montana during those years.
When the Bertrand sank in 1865, it was quickly covered by mud, but it was re-discovered in 1968 on the refuge and unearthed the following year. The Bertrand’s cargo was salvaged and was remarkably well-preserved. It proved to be a unique time capsule for researchers and visitors interested in American’s 19th century material culture. The artifacts are nicely displayed at the visitor center and that alone is well worth the trip to DNWR. For more information on the refuge, please visit this website: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto/
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom & Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only.
