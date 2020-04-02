Coping with COVID-19 is alarming, frightful, isolating, and devastating to those losing loved ones to an invisible pathogen that could be anywhere people congregate. I would like to offer up some hopeful ideas on how nature can help us get through these difficult times together.
Having worked as a pathologist on plant diseases and zoonotic diseases (a disease that jumps from animals to humans like COVID-19), I am confident that science and the medical community will come up with solutions to the devastating COVID-19 virus. It has been done with many similar diseases in history, but it will take time, money, and our full support of our scientific research community. Meanwhile, one of the most important things we ALL can do is to protect each other by social distancing, so we can prevent or reduce the spread to each other while protective vaccines and other medications can be developed. And the good news is, they will be developed!
Price County couldn’t be in a better spot for social distancing. Our county is the fifth largest, land-wise, of Wisconsin’s 72 counties with a small population of around 13,000 people, the sixth lowest population of all Wisconsin counties. We have major natural population buffers, Flambeau River State Forest to our west, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to our East and many county forests in-between totaling about 272,000 acres of public land. This gives us great opportunity to space out, enjoy nature and the solitude that comes with it while taking all precautions local jurisdictions recommend.
There are two major upcoming natural events that will be occurring during our ‘virus lockdown’ that we can enjoy by ourselves or with children who are home from school. They are the spring bird migration as millions of birds start flowing into our area after being gone all winter and the miracle of spring renewal when grasses, flowers, and trees bud out and fully develop for summer.
We can enjoy these events in our own backyards or by visiting our public lands and watching and/or recording phenological events we observe each day, week, or month. These activities are a great way to safely educate kids, who must now be schooled at home, about our natural world.
Phenology is the study of periodic life-cycle events in nature that are influenced by climate and seasonal change. For example, you and/or the kids can make a phenology logbook of when wildlife emerge from hibernation and when different species of migratory birds return to our Northwoods. Observations and notes can also be made on when birds nest and fledge young, when different kinds of flowers bloom and tree species leaf out, when different kinds of frog species start singing in the spring, and when deer start changing their brown-gray winter coats for their reddish-tan summer coats, and so on. In other words, anything you observe in nature is fair game to study and record and maybe even photograph and draw as the spring season develops. Keep your phenology logbook, so you can compare observations between years.
The next step in this learning process is to pick nature topics of interest and use a computer or field guides to learn more about what you have seen and recorded. For example, if you see a sandhill crane fly over, record the date, time, and location. Then find out more about sandhill cranes, like where do they winter, where do they nest in summer, how many young do they have, and what do they like to eat? Then share that information with others and soon all of us will have a better understanding of our natural world and why we need to take care of it.
For those of you who would like to do some nature study, birdwatching, while exercising outdoors on Price County’s extensive public lands, here are some guidelines from the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology considering Governor Evers’ recent “Safer at Home Order”.
Although Governor Evers’ Safer at Home Order (issued on March 24, 2020) generally orders Wisconsinites to stay at home, the order provides an exception for Essential Activities, among which is “outdoor activity.” If social distancing requirements are met, the Order permits outdoor activities that include walking, biking, hiking, or running “by way of example and without limitation." Birdwatching and nature study would qualify as such an outdoor activity. Visiting open public lands and state parks is also specifically permitted, while team or contact sports are specifically prohibited.
In addition, although travel is discouraged and, in some cases, prohibited, travel for the purpose of engaging in an outdoor activity is permitted. Therefore, driving or biking to go birdwatching is allowed. Such travel, however, should be minimal. The Order states at the outset that: “This is a critical moment in Wisconsin. We must all do our part to cease non-essential travel, business, and social interactions.”
In short, Governor Evers’ order recognizes the value of outdoor recreation for our physical and mental health, if it can be done responsibly. That includes the now-familiar social distancing requirements of six feet or more of separation between individuals, frequent hand washing, and not shaking hands.
A news release from our Wisconsin DNR provides further guidance on how to enjoy nature and the outdoors while coping with COVID-19. As of March 24, fees have been waived for all Wisconsin State Parks and trails that continue to remain open to the public. Parks, law enforcement, and property staff will continue to provide routine sweeps of the state park system to protect its properties.
Staying home as much as possible is the best way to lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, should you need a place with space, getting outdoors has both physical and mental benefits.
Distance is key during this public health emergency. Please do not congregate at park restrooms, self-registration stations or electronic kiosks. Additionally, do not gather in groups of 10 or more people and maintain six feet or more from others.
So, enjoy the outdoors, but keep your distance from others, don’t travel too far, and keep in mind the severity of our circumstances.
And most of all be safe and be sure to stay tuned in and up to date about other actions the governor may take to restrict activities to protect all of us. We will get through this difficult time together and getting out in nature will help us do that!
Here are a couple of website links that provide even more great ideas on how nature can help adults and kids cope with COVID-19.
* Nature-based activities to do while practicing social distancing from the University of Minnesota: https://extension.umn.edu/natural-resources/nature-based-activities
* How To Make These Next Few Weeks A Little Easier, Courtesy Of The Birds and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology that has some good ideas for teachers who must prepare for remote teaching and remote camera links to watch animals living in nature: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/news/how-to-make-these-next-few-weeks-a-little-easier-courtesy-of-birds/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.