On April 22, 1970, an estimated 20 million Americans gathered in cities and towns around the country taking part in rallies, cleanups, and activities to demonstrate a new commitment to the environment. They were inspired by Gaylord Nelson’s idea of a national environmental teach-in for the Earth and they demanded their elected officials to do the same. Gaylord Nelson, an elected official who died in 2005, was the man behind Earth Day, marking its 50th anniversary this April 22, 2020.
Who was Gaylord Nelson? He was Wisconsin’s 35th governor, a three-term U.S. Senator and one of America’s leading champions of the environment. Nelson was influenced by Wisconsin’s own, and one of my heroes, Aldo Leopold. Leopold held this land ethic philosophy, and said in his own words, “We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see the land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”
At the beginnings of the Earth Day movement, Nelson said, “Our goal is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human beings and all other living creatures — an environment without ugliness, without ghettoes, without discrimination, without hunger, poverty or war. Our goal is a decent environment in its broadest and deepest sense.” Restoring the quality of America’s polluted air and water, cleaning up toxic wastes, preserving free-flowing wild and scenic rivers and other Earth Day goals have been a work in progress for the past 50 years.
Much has been accomplished, especially in the first three decades when major federal and state environmental-related legislation was passed. The most notable being the Updated Clean Air Act in 1970, the Clean Water Act in 1972, he Endangered Species Act in 1973, and the Safe Drinking Water Act in 1974. Unfortunately, many of these and other Acts to protect us, our children’s future, and endangered wildlife are being weakened by our current government, so work on Earth Day goals must become stronger than ever to protect the future health of our planet.
One of Nelson’s grandest environmental achievements was the groundwork that led Congress to pass legislation in 1970 designating the Apostle Islands a National Lakeshore in northern Wisconsin, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The National Park Service is planning a host of activities to celebrate this achievement, for details check this website: nps.gov/apis.
Nelson’s critical role in creating the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore was acknowledged when 35,000 acres on all or part of 18 islands were designated in 2004 as the Gaylord Nelson Wilderness. This is a well-deserved recognition for a man with vision who deeply loved Wisconsin and protecting the environment for all of us.
The Apostle Islands, located on Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world, are a Wisconsin gem and a world treasure that many people overlook. They are the ancestral home of the Ojibwe People. Including 21 islands and a 12-mile long strip of mainland shoreline, the area features a diverse population of animals including fish, mammals, birds and other wildlife. That isn’t all, it has the largest collection of national registered lighthouse complexes in the national park system bracketed by stretches of pristine sand beaches, sea caves, and old-growth forests.
Despite 50 years of progress on Earth Day goals, there is a lot more we can do in the next 50 years to protect the health of our environment for future generations. In the words of Tia Nelson, Gaylord’s daughter, she encourages us to help “maintain Earth’s viability and livability” as all life on earth will depend upon what we do today.
For more information on Earth Day at 50, see the Wisconsin Natural Resources Spring 2020 Magazine. It has ten helpful ways to make everyday Earth Day! It can be viewed at this website: wnrmag.com.
