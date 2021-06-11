If you want to know what kind of baits fisherpersons are using around Fifield, all you need to do is look at utility lines around fishing holes and you will find out. It is fun to speculate why fisherpersons display their baits on utility lines. Is it because they are a poor aim when casting their baits, or is it a way to mark their fishing territory like some animals do to keep rivals away? Looking at baits on utility lines with binoculars could even become a new tourist attraction. I can see it now, “Field guide to identifying fishing baits and bobbers on utility lines in Wisconsin.” It sounds kind of fishy, but what a great pastime it could become—especially when the fish aren’t biting.
Nature Notes
Turtle nesting season is underway. Most of Wisconsin’s 11 native turtle species breed in late May through June, often crossing roads to lay their eggs in nests on higher ground. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ research with partners in recent years has pointed to turtles getting run over by cars and predation of turtle nests by raccoons, skunks and coyotes as major reasons for declining turtle populations.
Because some species, like wood turtles and Blanding’s turtles, take 12 to 20 years to reach reproductive maturity, the death of even one female turtle a year within a population can take a big toll on small, local populations.
The Wisconsin DNR and DOT are teaming up to help keep turtles and motorists safe. Here are ways you can help:
• Slow down and be alert when driving near wetlands, rivers and lakes.
• Report turtle crossings using DNR’s Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/newsroom/release/44291 so the information can be used to help address problem areas.
• Build a nest cage if you have turtles nesting on your property to protect them from predators. Watch a step-by-step video on how to do it at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cv0XrZ82rGA
As of June 3, Great Wisconsin Birdathon teams ranging from kindergarten classrooms to novice adult bird watchers to bird experts have raised $86,571 toward their $100,000 goal to fund high priority bird conservation projects. Wisconsin’s endangered piping plovers, Kirtland’s warblers, whooping cranes and more species will benefit from the fundraiser, which ends this month.
Teams challenge themselves to see how many birds they can spot in a single day of their choosing. The annual event is hosted by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and is the largest fundraiser for bird conservation in the state. For more information or to donate visit this website: tps://go.dojiggy.io/wibirdathon/Campaign
