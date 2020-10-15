Our Northwoods are in full color and what a beautiful show it has been with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies.I like to think of autumn as having four acts, starting about Sept. 15 and ending around Oct. 15. During that time, we can expect to see a parade of blending and transitioning of colors through several different tree species across our Northwoods stage. We also welcome a parade of tourists coming to our area to view and enjoy the colors while helping our local economy. We local folks are lucky enough to enjoy all four Acts of Autumn but, for those who can’t and even for those who can, here are photographs of each act and the leading tree actors of each act. 

