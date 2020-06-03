The yellow-bellied sapsucker is a member of the woodpecker family and is the most migratory of all woodpecker species. It winters in the southern U.S., Mexico, West Indies, and Central America. They arrive in our Northwoods in late April or early May and are common summer breeding residents.
Breeding sapsuckers can be noisy early in the nesting cycle with their constant calling, drumming on trees, buildings, and metal, and while excavating tree cavities. They become much quieter as the season progresses. But, one of their most interesting behaviors I want to focus on is their ability to drill holes in trees and drink the sweet, high energy sap that flow into those holes that are enjoyed by many.
Although insects make up a part of its diet, the sapsucker is better known for its boring holes in the bark of live trees to obtain sap. It is the only member of the woodpecker family in the Northwoods to cause this type of injury. They have been known to attack more than 250 species of woody plants to obtain their sap. Birch, maple, hemlock, and fruit trees are most commonly preferred in the Northwoods.
We really enjoy watching yellow-bellied sapsuckers. They have the perfect name for what they do best — drink sap. Sapsuckers are woodpeckers but, unlike other woodpeckers who depend upon insect food found in dead trees, sapsuckers depend upon a natural food resource that most other woodpeckers don’t primarily use — sweet tree sap.
The sapsucker drills two kinds of holes, round holes and rectangular holes. Round holes extend deep in the tree and are not enlarged. The sapsucker inserts its bill into the hole to probe for sap. Rectangular holes are shallower and must be maintained continually for the sap to flow. The sapsucker licks the sap from these holes with its specialized brush-tipped tongue, eats any insects attracted to the sap, and eats the cambium of the tree too. New holes usually are made in a line with old holes, or in a new line above the old.
Tapped trees are visited several times a day for the rest of the nesting season and sometimes are used as a favorite food source for several years. This can cause damage in high-value trees in commercial forests or orchards and can even kill them if girdling damage is done. In such situations, it is recommended to leave their favorite feeding trees, which often protects other nearby trees from serious injury. If their favorite trees are cut, they will start working on other trees causing even more damage.
I like to think of sapsuckers as primary sap drillers and drinkers in contrast to bird species I like to call secondary sap drinkers. Secondary sap drinkers are birds who take advantage of the sweet sap in wells drilled by sapsuckers, especially during spring migration when birds require and use a lot more energy. Some of the bird species I have seen or photographed using sapsucker sap wells include: Ruby-throated hummingbird, yellow-rumped warbler, ruby-crowned kinglet, blackpoll warbler, red-bellied woodpecker, downy woodpecker, golden-crowned kinglet, and even gray squirrel.
