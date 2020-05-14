One of the skills of wildlife viewing and photography is to sneak up on an animal without disturbing it. One of the ways to learn those skills is by watching predators who sneak up on and surprise their prey. Predators usually use camouflage, stealth, smell, keen eyesight and hearing, wind direction, vegetation and topographical screens plus just plain luck. There is a place in Phillips Wisconsin where none of those skills are needed to view and photograph wildlife and that place is Fred Smith’s Concrete Park.
Who was Fred Smith? He was a self-taught artist who began his craft at age 65. Before that he was a farmer, logger, musician, and tavern owner. He created a site south of Phillips along State Highway 13 full of larger than life statues of domestic and wild animals and people made from concrete and other materials drawing on folklore, history and mythology. Thus, was born what is now called Wisconsin Concrete Park as his gift “for all the American people.”
According to the park’s brochure, Smith built his sculptures using available materials like wood frames wrapped with wire, covered with cement. The cement was embellished with mirrors, bottles, broken glass, insulators, and reflectors, among other materials, creating unusual original works of art that are likely one of a kind. Many famous people are depicted in the park like Paul Bunyan, Kit Carson and the Lincolns to name a few.
The wildlife is what interested me among the more than 200 embellished concrete sculptures because they stayed in place and were easy to photograph! Some of the wildlife included moose, elk, deer, loon, bear, musky and it looked like a couple of lions and a hyena. They were well done, interesting, and for sure unique and best of all, stationary for taking pictures.
The Wisconsin Concrete Park is listed in the National Register of Historical Places. Admission is free, although donations are appreciated, and open year-round during daylight hours. The park is recognized as one of the finest sculptural environments by self-taught artists in the country. The Countryside Artists’ Gallery and Gifts located in the historic Smith family house is open seasonally and offers souvenirs and handcrafted artwork. More information about the park is on this website: www.friendsoffredsmith.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.