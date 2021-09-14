Floyd Herman Nelson, 91, of Ogema, WI, passed away on September 10, 2021. Floyd was born on September 7, 1930, in Ogema to Herman and Ebba (Levine) Nelson.

A lifelong member of Ogema, WI, Floyd enjoyed the Northwoods life of hunting and fishing in his younger years. He worked for the Price County Highway Department for 40 years and he enjoyed sharing his life with his wife, Betty (Blomberg) Nelson. They spent quality time together traveling.

Floyd is survived by his children, Jerold (Michelle) Nelson, Jane (Howard) Heikkinen, and Joey Nelson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other loved family members.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, W4950 WI-86, Ogema, WI 54459, with visitation beginning one hour prior at the church. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memory Cemetery, Ogema. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

