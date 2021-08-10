Florence Bertine Simpson, 92, of Phillips, passed away suddenly on February 24, 2021.
A graveside service will be held for Florence at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Lakeside Cemetery II, with a gathering for family and friends to follow at the First Baptist Church, 426 Flambeau Ave, Phillips, WI 54555. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
