Students in grades nine through 12 in the Chequamegon School District were awarded the Soaring Eagle designation for exhibiting outstanding character and culture-building behavior.

The first-quarter Soaring Eagle Award winners are: Marcus Vittone, Damian Mann, Claudia Lasiowski, Mackenzie Jarvis, Tyler Pollex, Kaitlin Humphrey, Isaiah Deitz, Ella Rominske, Janessa Chapman, Daniel Hartfiel and Cory Graan.

The students are recognized by the high school departments, which are responsible for selecting students for wonderful Screaming Eagle behavior four times throughout the school year.

Vittone and Shawn Dunlavy both also earned not only their associate-level certificates in SolidWorks, but also their professional level certificates. As of Nov. 4, there were only 167,502 people in the world who have this certification for the computer-aided design program. Vittone and Dunlavy also hold certificates in Additive Manufacturing and Simulation. Both are continuing to work toward earning as many certificates as they can.

