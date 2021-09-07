Age 94, of Butternut, died on Tuesday August 31, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on July 4, 1927 in Park Falls, the daughter of Raymond and Nora (Meyer) Cuddeback. Her early life and schooling were in Park Falls. Fern worked as a switchboard operator for Commonwealth Telephone before marrying Charlie Meyer on October 25, 1952. The couple owned and operated a farm and Fern was also a homemaker. She loved music, singing, dancing, and playing many instruments by ear, including the piano, organ, steel guitar, and accordion. Fern was in the church choir for many years and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her (2)children: Denny (Tina) Meyer of Bloomington, MN and Theresa Meyer of Butternut, (4)grandchildren: Brian (Angela) Meyer of Andover, MN, Kevin (Bryanna) Meyer of Eden Prairie, MN, Eric (April) Meyer of Prior Lake, MN, and Lisa (Bill) Rossini of Rochester, MN, (11)great-grandchildren: MaKenna, Caleb, Ava, & Carter, Hannah, Max, & Sebastian, Zeke & Elias, and Isaac & Savannah, her sister-in-law Mary Lou Cuddeback of Park Falls, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charlie, and (12)brothers and sisters: Clem, Lloyd, Lorance, Ralph, Nicolas, Ernest, Lora, Eileen, Marie, Agnes, Mary, and Rita.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at 2:00pm Deacon Chet Ball will officiate.
A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 1:00pm until the hour of the service.
Interment will take place at a later date at St. Cecelia Catholic Cemetery in Butternut.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
