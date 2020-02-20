Every February, people across the U.S. join together for a national effort to bring awareness to teen dating violence. Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is a campaign dedicated to raising awareness about teen dating abuse.
According to the website loveisrespect.org, one in three teens in the U.S. will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with before they become adults. In Price County alone, 40 teens received services from Embrace in 2019.
Some tips to keep in mind when trying to help prevent teen dating abuse include listening and giving support, accepting what you’re being told, showing concern, and talking about the behavior, not the person.
Teens still say that parents and teachers are key influencers in their decisions, and you can provide life-changing support at any time by encouraging your teen to call or text Embrace to receive professional advocacy services.
