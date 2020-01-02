A two vehicle accident in the Town of Roosevelt in Taylor County resulted in the death of one of the drivers on Dec. 31.
Preliminary investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office found that James Penk was snowplowing with a pickup truck at the time of the accident. Penk had been plowing snow from a driveway and pushing it across the roadway when he drove out in front of the southbound vehicle, causing the collision. The operator of the southbound vehicle was unable to avoid colliding with Penk.
Taylor County deputies, Gilman Fire Department and Gilman Ambulance were dispatched to the scene at around 1:17 p.m. The drivers — who were the only occupants of both vehicles — were transported to Aspirus Hospital in Medford for their injuries.
Penk, age 65, succumbed to his injuries and died.
