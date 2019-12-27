Phillips, WI (54555)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will change to a rain and snow mix in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.