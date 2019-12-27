Saturday, Jan. 25
The Turtle-Flambeau candlelight ski and snowshoe event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the MECCA Ski Trails in Mercer, complete with sweet treats and a bonfire. There is also a heated cabin for folks to warm up in after participating in the event.
Saturday, Feb. 1
The annual Flambeau River candlelight ski and hike will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Flambeau Hills Trailhead, located on County Highway W about 21 miles west of Phillips. A 1.8 kilometer loop of the Flambeau Hills Trail will be groomed, tracked and lit with more than 600 candles. The trail winds through the heart of the forest and is wide enough for diagonal striders and skate skiers. Hiking and snowshoeing are also permitted on the trail during this event. Picnic tables and a large grill will be available, with refreshments/snacks provided. There will also be large warming fires maintained throughout the night. Trail pass fees are waived during the event. This event will take place regardless of snow conditions.
Saturday, Feb. 8
The Copper Falls candlelight ski and snowshoe event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Copper Falls State Park, located about 35 miles north of Park Falls. A 2.5-mile/1.6-km section of the ski trails, and a one-mile snowshoe trail will be lit with hundreds of glowing luminaries. Afterwards, participants can warm up by the fire and enjoy refreshments provided by the Friends of Copper Falls State Park. A state park sticker is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.