Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of the state’s public and private K-12 schools closed from March 18 until April 5, saying they could close earlier if they wished and the reopening date may be delayed.
Chequamegon District Administrator Mark Weddig said Chequamegon schools would close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, following the governor's announcement.
"We will, however, be educating all students as well as feeding as many as is needed," Weddig said. He said details would be worked out moving forward.
Weddig said this week he's been working with county emergency management officials, the other school districts, and Flambeau Hospital and Marshfield Clinic teams to coordinate information.
There were 19 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, including one who had recovered.
School closures across the state are expected to affect nearly a million students and their families all over the state the next few weeks, according to the Associated Press.
The order sets April 6 as a potential reopening date, but that's uncertain given the virus' spread. State health officials announced earlier Friday that the number of confirmed infections in the state had more than doubled over the previous 24 hours.
Even if the closure lasts only a few weeks, it raises far-reaching questions for the roughly 975,664 students spread across the state's public and private schools. Students who lack broadband access may be left out if districts opt for online instruction models. Parents will have to scramble to find child care or arrange to work from home, potentially risking their paychecks or employment. Low-income students who rely on school meals will have to find other sources of food. And it's unclear whether teachers and faculty will be able come in to work.
If the closure stretches into the spring it could jeopardize state assessment tests, final exams and graduations. Districts may have to seek a waiver from the minimum hours of instruction mandated in state law or stretch the school year into the summer.
State health officials said during a conference call with reporters ahead of Evers' order that they want to slow the spread of the virus to ensure the state's health care system isn't overwhelmed with cases. Evers, a former state schools superintendent and teacher, said in a statement that he didn't make the decision to close schools lightly.
"Keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," the governor said, referring to the disease the caused by the coronavirus.
At least nine other states and a number of large urban school districts have closed schools in response to the virus' spread. The states include Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia and Louisiana. The urban districts include Los Angeles and Washington D.C. More than a dozen suburban Milwaukee districts closed their schools Friday ahead of Evers' decision. They said in a joint statement that the closures will begin Monday and will run until at least April 13.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.
