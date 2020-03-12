MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency, the state Capitol closed to formal tours and the state high school athletics association moved to drastically limit attendance at remaining winter tournaments Thursday as officials scrambled to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus in Wisconsin.
Evers' declaration frees up resources and allows the Department of Health Services to buy, store and distribute medications regardless of health coverage. It also releases state funds to support local health departments with costs stemming from isolations and quarantines, and authorizes the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said during a news conference that the agency is recommending the cancellation of all events with more than 250 people. Evers said people should stop shaking hands to prevent the spread of the virus.
"'Wisconsin nice' is going to have to have a different look to it in the future," he said.
For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Wisconsin has confirmed six cases of COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes. Evers and Palm said the state is bracing for the return of 37 residents from the Diamond Princess cruise ship where they may have been exposed to the virus. Evers said National Guard troops will drive the residents to their homes when they land in the state and they'll be placed in isolation. Guard spokesman Joe Trovoto said the residents are asymptomatic so far.
Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, the Guard's second-in-command, said the troops will be unarmed but referred questions about whether the citizens would be placed in custody to DHS officials, who didn't immediately respond to an email. Evers told reporters that the evacuees would not be placed under house arrest but didn't elaborate.
Meanwhile, cancellations continue to mount.
Evers' Department of Administration closed the state Capitol to tour groups indefinitely, although the building remains open to the public, at least for now.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association moved to limit attendance at winter tournaments because of the virus, most notably the girls' basketball tournament underway at Resch Center near Green Bay and the boys' tournament at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus March 19-21. The policy limits attendance to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and 22 team members.
President Donald Trump's campaign canceled an event in Wisconsin next week because of the coronavirus. The "Catholics for Trump" event was scheduled March 19 in Milwaukee.
Marquette University suspended face-to-face instruction March 16, the first day back from spring break. Classes will be taught exclusively online through at least April 10. Students will not be allowed to return to university housing before April 10. The University of Wisconsin-Madison as well as a number of other UW System institutions have implemented similar suspensions.
Evers and Palm said K-12 public schools can remain open for now but should keep students in smaller groups.
The governor urged people to vote by absentee ballot as the state's April 7 president primary approaches. Palm also advised people to stock up on at least two weeks' worth of supplies to ensure they have what they need in case they become ill and have to quarantine themselves.
She also noted that she expects the state will soon reach its capacity for testing for the virus and may have to ask the federal government for help expanding the number of labs that can analyze samples.
___
The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.