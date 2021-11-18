Thanksgiving Day 5K in Park Falls

The 11th-annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Run/Walk will be held Thursday, Nov. 25, beginning at 9 a.m. The race starts at the Park Falls City Hall. Participants have a chance to win a turkey, and there will be first-place awards for male and female finishers. There is a guaranteed long-sleeve commemorative race shirt for the first 50 registrations. Register at the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce office or online at www.parkfalls.com/turkey-trot by Nov. 23, or at the city hall the day of the race.

Library holiday event this week

The Ogema Public Library will host Take, Make, Bake, Create: Pies & Porch Pots at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the community room. Make a pie from scratch and a Christmas evergreen porch pot. Call (715) 767-5130 to sign up.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments