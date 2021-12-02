Christmas Parade in Phillips

The Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Phillips. The parade will proceed down Peterson Drive past Aspirus Pleasant View and Duroy Terrace and turn onto Highway 13. The parade will end at the Price County Courthouse and will be followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting. The parade will feature Santa and the Phillips High School choir will be caroling.

4-H event Dec. 6

Youth in grades kindergarten through second are invited to an activity day about money from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the University of Wisconsin-Extension conference room A (second floor) at 104 S. Eyder Ave. in Phillips. Participants need not be 4-H club members to participate. Registration information for this free event can be found at price.extension.wisc.edu.

Enjoy Christmas in Butternut

Christmas in the Village will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Butternut Village Hall. There will be a tree-lighting ceremony and caroling at 4 :30 p.m. and free Christmas pictures, cookies and hot chocolate from 2 to 5:30 p.m. At Butternut Community Park, there will be a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m. and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a punch card for a raffle, which you can pick up at Butternut Village Hall, for a basket filled with prizes; drawing is at 2 p.m. Downtown businesses and the park will have vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the St. Paul’s Youth Group will be caroling around town all day.

Christmas Bazaar in Phillips

A Christmas Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Phillips United Methodist Church. The church is located at 115 Center Ave. in Phillips.

Fifield to host Christmas event

A Holiday Fair will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Francis Church in Fifield. There will be arts and crafts, a flea market, gift baskets, wreaths, handmade quilts, Eagle Print by Rene, homemade fudge and a raffle.

