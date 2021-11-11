Cookies with Santa Saturday
Santa’s Elves is hosting Cookies with Santa Claus Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the BW Learning Center located at 165 Cty. Rd. F in Phillips. This event is free and open to all. There will be craft ornaments for children to make, and treats and beverages available. The Elves are now taking applications for Christmas 2021 on their Facebook page, Santa’s Elves Foundation of Price County.
Catholic council to host fundraiser
The St. Anthony’s Council of Catholic Women is hosting its annual Holiday Fair fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church. The fair will feature bakery items, crafts, themed baskets, raffles and a lunch.
Holiday Market in Park Falls
The WELCA Holiday Market will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ the Servant Church in Park Falls. There will be a bake sale, home décor, gnomes, pillows, handcrafted holiday items and jewelry, as well as food. There will also be a raffle. Proceeds are used to serve the community. This market is hosted by the church women’s group.
Auxiliary to host craft fair
The Legion Auxiliary will hold a Craft/Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Phillips Armory. There will be a holiday craft and treasure sale.
PACC to host annual dinner
The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Club 13 in Phillips.
Lions recruitment event Tuesday
The Phillips Lions Club will host a Membership Drive recruitment event Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Club 13 in Phillips. People can learn about the Lions Club while enjoying free pizza and beverages. RSVP to (715) 339-4823.
Pancake Breakfast at the Legion
An American Legion Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Kennan Fire Hall, sponsored by Legion Post #362.
Free Robotics event in Phillips
Youth in grades two through six are invited to a Lego Robotics program Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Normal Building (second floor) in Phillips. Price County Extension will offer a chance for youth to build and learn using Lego WeDo Kits. To register for this free event, visit price.extension.wisc.edu. The building is at 104 S. Eyder Ave.
