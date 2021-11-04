Skate for free
The Figure Skating and Hockey program is holding two free events this weekend. Try Hockey For Free will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Try Figure For Free will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at the ice arena.
Catholic Women’s council to hold fundraiser
The St. Anthony’s Council of Catholic Women will hold its annual fundraiser, the Holiday Fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church. There will be bakery items, crafts, themed baskets, raffles and a lunch.
Veteran’s Day Program at CSD
The Chequamegon School District will hold its Veteran’s Day Program Thursday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the Chequamegon High School gymnasium. The public is welcome to come, and masks are required.
Christmas Open Houses in Phillips
The 5 Senses, Homespun, Top Drawer Boutique and Cabin Creations in Phillips will hold Christmas Open Houses on Saturday, Nov. 6, for people to begin early holiday shopping.
Meat raffle Saturday
The Sno-Gypsies Snowmobile Club will hold a meat raffle Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bobber’s on the Lake, Lakeview Drive, in Butternut.
Whitetails Banquet in Park Falls
The Whitetails Unlimited Flambeau Chapter will host a banquet Saturday, Nov. 6, at The Lanes in Park Falls. Social hour is at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., There will be an auction and prizes. Order tickets at whitetailsunlimited.com
