Eugene Charles Kerner, 78, of Phillips, entered into the arms of his Lord on October 9, 2021, at the Lakeside Villa Assisted Living Facility. Eugene was born to Anthony "Andrew" and Alice (Jirak) Kerner on May 19, 1943, in Elmhurst, Illinois.
In 1947, Gene moved to Phillips, WI, with his family. He attended the Phillips Schools and graduated in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was married to Marianne Kaiser and they raised their 9 children together. They later divorced and he was remarried to Deb Protivinsky.
He worked for Boise Cascade Hardwood Plant in Phillips, was a serviceman for Northland Furniture, drove school bus, and had his own repair business - all while holding his position with the Army National Guard, working maintenance for the State of Wisconsin, and being very involved in the community. Gene was an avid trapper, hunter, and fisherman. He enjoyed visiting and telling his stories.
Eugene is survived by his children, Marigene (Dar), Susan (Dan) VanDeKreeke, Elaine (Ron) Doll, Brian, Kevin (Kerry), Steven (Sylvia), Karen (Greg) Denzine, Allen (Sue), Charlene; grandchildren, Bridget, Justyn, Jayson (Brittany), Keileigh, Tawnee, Jacob, Stevie (Lilly), Alexis, Wyatt, Amy, and Bradley; great-grandchildren, Rhonyn and Deltyn; step-children; step-grandchildren; brothers, Tony and Larry; sister, Sharon; many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deb; siblings, Frank, Bob, and Leilani.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on October 15, 2021, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S. Lake Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, and again on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Heindl Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, prior to services at the church. Burial will take place in Lakeside II Cemetery, Phillips.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
